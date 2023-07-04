BOSTON (WHDH) - A moment of panic marked the start of a search for a stolen dog in Dorchester Sunday as owner JC Simcock said someone snatched his family’s 6-year-old Yorkshire Terrier from their backyard.

Surveillance video shows someone seen walking down the street carrying the dog, named Tinky.

Speaking on Monday, Simcock said the search was ongoing.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for putting the word out,” he said. “Anything we can do to get as many ears and eyes on her missing.”

Simcock said he let Tinky and the family’s other dog out into their fenced-in yard on Fowler Street on Sunday morning.

He went inside for a few minutes to grab a coffee. When he came back out, he said Tinky was gone.

“I’m calling her thinking she ran back in behind me, so I go back inside to go check the house,” Simcock said.

Simcock said he started searching, looking through the family’s yard and their home. But there was no sign of Tinky.

Later in the day, he said he scoured his outdoor surveillance video.

“[At] 6:42 a.m., we see somebody coming out from what looks like our neighbor’s side of their house, in front of their house, past our house, up the street with the dog,” Simcock said.

Simcock said he showed the video to Boston police and spent most of the day Monday posting flyers around his Dorchester neighborhood.

He is also working with community members who he said are eager to help.

Simcock said his family rescued Tinky almost six years ago. He calls her his “little love” and said she is a big part of his family.

On Monday, he had a message for whoever took her.

“If your intention is not to return her, we just wish that you would take care of her and love her and treat her kindly and don’t harm her,” Simcock said

“If you do want to return her, you would have our gratitude and a whole lot more,” Simcock continued. “There’s a lot of people that love her.”

Simcock has asked anyone with information on Tinky’s whereabouts to call him at 617-869-5668.

