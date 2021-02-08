CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are continuing their search for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen by a boat ramp in Chicopee on Friday.

Aidan Blanchard was last seen wearing a red ski jacket, black ski pants and black sneakers in the area of the Medina Street boat ramp around 11 a.m. and noon, according to Chicopee police.

Authorities searched the waterways of Chicopee and the Connecticut River Saturday before pausing the search due to high winds, inclement weather, and no other evidence located.

State police tweeted Monday that Aidan remains missing.

Anyone with home video in the Willimansett area specifically near the Old Field Road neighborhood is asked to review it around the time Aidan went missing in an effort to locate him on video.

Those with potential video or information about Aidan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)