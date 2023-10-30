WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes were canceled at Worcester State University Monday as the search continued for a teenage suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and initially prompted a shelter-in-place order. While the order was lifted later Saturday morning, authorities have described 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez as armed and dangerous.

Cell phone video showed the moment shots rang out on the Worcester State campus. Officials said Worcester State University Police soon responded to the shooting scene after receiving a 911 call. Once on scene, the DA’s office said, authorities found two men with gunshot wounds.

Officials said a fight led to the shooting. A 19-year-old later died of his injuries at a local hospital. A 21-year-old man wounded in the shooting appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries as of Sunday afternoon, according to the DA’s office.

Officials said neither the victims nor the assailants were students of Worcester State. DA Joseph Early said the incident did not appear to be random, adding that the parties involved appeared to know each other.

Rodriguez is now wanted on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder, according to the DA’s office. In its latest statement, the DA’s office said anyone who sees Rodriguez should call 911.

While authorities continue to investigate, officials have asked members of the public for help, urging anyone with additional photos or video of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’ whereabouts is also asked to contact state police detectives at (508) 453-7589 or contact the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1 800-527-8873).

Worcester State officials, in the meantime, told 7NEWS all precautions are being taken to make sure students are safe, with added police patrols around campus. Officials said they are also reviewing safety protocols.

The university separately detailed counseling and support resources available for students and employees.

Worcester State’s campus was largely quiet Sunday night nearly 48 hours after the shooting. Monday morning, after a weekend of canceled on- and off-campus events, a banner on the university’s website said all day and evening classes would be canceled for the day.

“Please check your email for further updates and information,” the message said.

