Search continues for 3rd suspect accused of burglarizing Gronkowski’s home

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police are continuing their search for a third suspect wanted in connection to the burglary of Rob Gronkowski’s Foxborough home, along with a multi-town crime spree.

Two people accused of burglarizing Gronkowski’s home are in custody.

Police arrested Anthony Almeida, 31, last Friday and charged him with breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and malicious destruction of property. Eric Tyrrell, 28, turned himself into police Tuesday. He faces two counts of receiving stolen property.

A police report indicates that Tyrrell stole two rare coins from the 1800s and sold them to a dealer in Weymouth. The dealer said that he paid nearly $3,600 for the coins. Tyrrell allegedly told the owner that the coins belonged to his father.

Police said items recovered during the investigation included an Apple Watch and a Rolex watch, in addition to the coins. Other items, including firearms, have not yet been recovered.

Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, remains at large.

“I would describe the first two suspects as candid and pretty straight forward. Mr. Denn is of great interest, so we look forward to that conversation as soon as we can have it,” said Foxborough Police Chief William Baker.

Denn is also wanted in connection with a multi-town crime spree last week.

Denn is accused of ramming a stolen truck into a Wilmington gas station and crashing into an Andover home. He’s also wanted for other breaking and entering crimes in Tewksbury and Boston.

