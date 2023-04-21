GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) – The Coast Guard is continuing to search for a fourth boater after the bodies of three people were found off the coast of Cape Ann amid an extensive search.

Officials said the group had gone fishing from Hampton, New Hampshire headed for a spot near Jeffreys Ledge 50 miles offshore on Wednesday before they were reported missing. Their overturned boat, described as a 17-foot white center console, was found earlier in the day on Thursday before the bodies were found.

The USCG Northeast said on social media that an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod were part of the search, as well as two cutter ships and personnel at the Coast Guard Stations at Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Coast Guard Lt. Brandon Newman said officials never received a distress call. Rather, he said a family member reported the boaters missing after they didn’t return home when expected.

As their search continued, Newman said crews were using the overturned boat to inform activities.

“It gives us another data point for where they were,” he said. “So, we can adjust our models to say ‘This is where the boat is now’ and do a reverse drift of where it came from.

Officials said the three bodies found on Thursday were located close to the overturned boat. A Coast Guard cutter later brought the bodies back to the Coast Guard station in Gloucester, officials said, where local police remained on scene around 6 p.m.

Crews were still searching as of Friday morning for the fourth person who was on the boat.

On shore, mariners said conditions on the water at this time of year can be a challenge.

“It was worse yesterday,” said Amber Sunday, a deckhand. “It was better today.”

Even on a large boat, Sunday said she and others on board “were getting thrown around” on Wednesday.

“It’s not the type of ocean you should be in in a small boat right now,” said Randy Campolini, a fisherman. “It hasn’t been very comfortable the last two days as it is.”

“You’re in this water for fifteen minutes without a survival suit, forget it,” Campolini continued.

Coast Guard officials have asked anyone with information that could assist search crews to contact Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

