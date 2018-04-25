AUBURN, ME (WHDH) — The search for a 5-year-old boy who fell into a river in Maine will continue Wednesday morning.

Two brothers fell into the Androscoggin River in Auburn Tuesday at 7:10 p.m., according to police. The boys’ father and 8-year-old sister tried to pull the boys out the river but were unsuccessful, police said.

Firefighters later rescued the 9-year-old, who was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center before being taken by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Due to hazardous river conditions, crews suspended their search for the 5-year-old boy overnight.

The boys’ names have not been released.

