Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ Waltham assault suspect

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with an assault that took place in the lobby of a hotel early Monday morning, officials said.

Darren Dyette, 29, is wanted for an alleged assault that occurred around 5 a.m. at the Extended Stay America hotel on Fourth Avenue, according to the Waltham Police Department.

It’s not clear if the victim was injured in the assault.

Dyette was later spotted at a nearby gas station, prompting a widespread search, which focused on a wooded area behind the Avalon Bear Hill apartment complex.

Several law enforcement agencies, including state police K9 teams, lost track of Dyette following a brief foot pursuit.

“It’s crazy, but it’s a fact of life today,” concerned neighbor Suzi Allen said.

Another neighbor, Joann Portnoy said, “It’s very surprising. It’s such a quiet, nice place to be. I’ve never seen any activity like this before.”

Witnesses told investigators that Dyette was wielding a weapon at the time of the assault.

The public is urged not to approach Dyette but to call 911 with any information on his whereabouts.

