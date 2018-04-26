Search continues for ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ fugitive accused of killing Maine sheriff’s deputy

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WHDH) — The manhunt for an “armed and extremely dangerous” fugitive accused of shooting and killing a sheriff’s deputy in Maine continues, officials said at a press conference Thursday before pleading with the alleged gunman to turn himself in and asking the community for help.

John Williams, 29, was scheduled to appear in Haverhill District Court Wednesday but hours before, police said he shot and killed Somerset County Spl. Eugene Cole about 1:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 2 in Norridgewock, triggering a large-scale manhunt in and around the heavily wooded rural town about 60 miles west of Bangor.

“We have worked throughout the night with increased patrols, followed up with leads, and we’re continuing to conduct interviews,” Sheriff Dale P. Lancaster said at the conference Thursday morning. “Today we continue to have county, federal, state, and law enforcement personnel looking for John Williams.”

Lancaster then went on to address Williams directly, saying, “If you are listening to my words today, I implore you to turn yourself in.”

The law enforcement officers who are searching with Williams have had no contact with Williams, who is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Officials stressed that they’re responding to tips from community members and asked anyone who has had contact with Williams to reach out to investigators.

On Wednesday afternoon, police escorted Cole’s body to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta. Police at intersections along the way paid tribute as the vehicle carrying Cole’s body passed by.

Police said Williams is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair in a ponytail. Anyone who sees him is being urged to call 911 immediately.

