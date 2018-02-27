Search continues for Easton man missing more than a week

EASTON, MA (WHDH) - The search for a man last seen leaving a friend’s home in North Attleboro more than a week ago continued Tuesday in Easton.

Search crews were spotted looking in a wooded area for Greg Glavin. The search was focused in the area of Wheaton Farm and Wright Farm, off of Bay Road near the Norton town line.

The 35-year-old Easton native was last seen on a moped on Saturday, Feb. 17, according to police.

Police say Glavin has not used his phone or bank cards since his disappearance. He was reported missing on Feb. 21.

Multiple K9 officers, a state police helicopter and officers riding all-terrain vehicles were called in for the search.

Glavin is said to be 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket over white and green long sleeve shirts, blue jeans, blue work boots and a red helmet.

Police say there is no reason to believe that Glavin’s disappearance is suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

