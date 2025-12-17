Related Search goes on for suspect in fatal shooting of MIT professor who was fatally shot at his home

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police continued to search for clues about who shot and killed a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) professor in his home in Brookline Monday night.

Nuno Loureiro, 47, taught nuclear science, engineering, and physics at MIT, where he ran the plasma science and fusion center.

Officials said they found him shot multiple times in his front foyer and that the shooter took off. Loureiro was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but passed away Tuesday morning.

Police returned to Gibbs Street, where he lived, Wednesday afternoon to continue their investigation.

People who live in the area said they feel on edge.

“It’s terrifying that there’s somebody still out there and our children and our community is just expected to walk around and continue like everything is normal. It’s not normal,” said Sabrina Weintraub, a Brookline Parent.

“I feel unsafe. A lot of these people buzz on the door. I now won’t open it. I live by myself,” said another resident.

Members of the Brookline community gathered in mourning Tuesday night, creating a memorial outside Loureiro’s home with flowers and candles.

Brookline Public Schools Superintendent said two of Loureiro’s children attend classes at the schools, and the third has graduated. In a statement, she wrote, “Please join me in holding this family in all of our hearts in their grief and wrap them with all of the compassion we can muster.”

In a statement, MIT President Sally Kornbluth remembered Loureiro, writing, “In the face of this shocking loss, our hearts go out to his wife and their family and to his many devoted students, friends and colleagues. We are reaching out to support those in our community who were closest to him.”

Authorities said they are looking into MIT student rosters, connecting with faculty, and going through his records for anything that could help solve this case.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)