NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WHDH) - Rescue crews resumed their search for a missing swimmer in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Monday morning.

A 64-year-old man went swimming at Scarborough State Beach around 7 p.m. Sunday and his wife reported him missing when he didn’t come home, according to the Narragansett fire captain.

Several rescue crews could be seen helping with the search.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

