MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a missing 8-year-old boy in Marshfield continues Wednesday with help from surrounding towns.

Officials fear the boy spent the night out in the cold.

Investigators said Callahan Pierce was last seen on Moraine Street around 7 p.m.; he was wearing a black Marshfield sweatshirt and black sweatpants and carrying a backpack.

7NEWS sources said he ran out of his house while a babysitter was in charge.

Several search teams went out Tuesday night, including officers in cruisers and on bicycles and a helicopter using infrared technology and drones searching from the sky.

Neighbors were also seen with flashlights searching the woods.

Officials said they are worried that Pierce is not wearing a jacket, with overnight temperatures feeling like they were in the 20s. They also said there is a body of water through a wooded area behind the home that Pierce was have walked towards.

A public safety alert went out last night to phones in the area letting neighbors know about the missing boy.

Police are asking for people in the area to check their secuirty cameras.

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