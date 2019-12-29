Search continues for missing child in Chicopee after boy pulled from water

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are still searching for a missing boy in Chicopee after pulling another boy from a body of water in the area on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of two missing boys in the area of 283 Fuller Road at 1 p.m. were told the pre-teen children had gone to play in the woods by the river and not returned, police said.

Officers, including a K9, an underwater response team and a state police helicopter, began searching the area.

One child was recovered from the water and taken to the hospital, police said. No information was available on his condition.

Emergency crews are still searching for the second child.

No other information was immediately available.

