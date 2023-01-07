COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a missing Cohasset woman continued on Saturday, one day after fire crews extinguished a fire that broke out on Friday in the attic of a home she once owned, officials said.

Police Chief William Quigley called the fire on Jerusalem Road “a very strange coincidence” as firefighters worked to put out the flames first reported around 2:30 p.m. Froday.

Officials said the fire was reported by the current residents of the home, who moved in after the house was sold months ago by Ana Walshe, who was recently reported missing by her place of work and husband and who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day.

Quigley said the fire appeared to have started in the home’s attic and that as crews continue to knock down the flames, investigators were on standby.

“Obviously, we’re going to look at everything here – (it’s a) very strange coincidence, but we have the Fire Marshal’s Office and our detectives will be assigned here to investigate this fire,” he told reporters on Friday.

Investigators were in the process of searching for Walshe, 39, when the fire was first reported. Earlier in the day, police could be seen sweeping through a wooded area close to Walshe’s current home, combing through after she was reported missing on Jan. 4.

The mother of three was last seen during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Her friends said she was supposed to be on a flight to Washington D.C., where she works for a real estate agency, but never made it there, and both her social media and cellphone have gone dark.

Police said they have since contacted the rideshare companies she may have used to get to the airport, but there is no evidence she got into a vehicle.

Walshe is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and an olive complexion. Officials said they believe she speaks “with an Eastern European accent.”

Anyone with info on Walshe’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at 781-383-1055, ext. 6108, or email officials at hschmidt@cohassetpolice.com.

