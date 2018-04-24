Search continues for missing, endangered 4-month-old boy from Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - The search continues for a missing and endangered baby and his 15-year-old mother.

Shantel Van Voorhis took her 4-month-old son, Jacob Van Voorhis, from DARE Family Services, where they were both residing, at 2:25 a.m. Monday, state police said. The mother reportedly left Jacob’s diaper bag and ear infection medication behind. It is unknown if Jacob is in a baby seat.

Van Voorhis has ties to Holyoke and Springfield, according to police. She may be in the company of Jonathan Heridia, who could be driving a gray 1998 Honda CRV with Massachusetts license plates 4ZN892. The vehicle was seen earlier Monday near DARE Family Services.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411.

