Search continues for missing fishermen who were on boat that sank off Martha’s Vineyard

The Coast Guard is searching for three missing fishermen who were on a boat that sank in the water off Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday night.

Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod responding to a distress signal found a boat that had capsized and sank about 24 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

One fisherman was recovered but search efforts continued overnight for three individuals who remain missing.

Officials say the boat was based out of New Bedford.

No additional information was immediately available.

#Update Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Cobia, and CGC Escanaba will continue to search overnight for the 3 missing men from F/V Leonardo out of New Bedford, #Massachusetts #SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 25, 2019

