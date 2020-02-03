Search continues for missing Gloucester woman who is known to be avid hiker

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing their search for a missing 59-year-old Gloucester woman who is known to be an avid hiker.

Abbie Flynn told her son around 4 p.m. Sunday that she might go for a walk before hosting a Super Bowl party at 6 p.m., according to Gloucester Police Chief Edward G. Conley.

When two of her guests arrived for the party, they noticed that Flynn wasn’t home and they contacted the Gloucester Police Department.

Conley says there was evidence that showed she had been at home and had prepared for the party.

Members of the Coast Guard searched for Flynn off of Brace Cove, where she has often visited.

A Coast Guard aircraft and state police helicopter have been deployed to find Flynn.

Crews are looking near the water and wooded areas because Flynn is said to be a wildlife enthusiast.

Her cellphone was located in her home but she may have taken a jacket.

Police say her disappearance does not appear suspicious.

Flynn is described as a white female, standing about five-feet, five-inches tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gloucester police at 978-283-1212.

