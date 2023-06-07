BOSTON (WHDH) - A search continued Wednesday for a suspect who police said charged at an officer with their car, prompting the officer to open fire in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night.

Investigators were able to find the car after its driver sped off. As of Wednesday evening, though, they were still looking for the driver.

Police said the incident started when the officer tried to pull over the rental SUV with Florida license plates near Wachusett Street and Eldridge Road. Police said officers later found the SUV on Weld Hill Street and eventually towed it away.

A bullet hole was seen in the front windshield of the SUV after the incident.

A day later, longtime neighbors said they were shocked to see such commotion.

“It was intense,” said one person, who said he saw law enforcement personnel searching area backyards after Tuesday night’s events.

“I’ve probably lived here most of my life and I never seen nothing that wild,” said neighbor Rene Capeles.

As their search continues, investigators have said they don’t believe the driver in this incident was hit by the gunfire. The officer, officials said, also avoided injury.

Police have asked anyone with information to reach out.

