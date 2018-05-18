HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are searching for a drive-by shooter who killed a 20-year-old man Thursday in Haverhill.

The victim, Nike Colon, was in the front passenger seat of a car at the corner of Washington and Shepard streets when a person in a passing vehicle shot at him, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

The driver of the car with Colon inside drove him to City Hall, where firefighters immediately began to render medical aid. Paramedics then transported Colon by ambulance to Merrimac Valley Hospital, where he was airlifted to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. He was later pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

Friends could be seen crouching over candles late Thursday night at a memorial for Colon.

Family members gather at a makeshift memorial in Haverhill where Nike Colon was shot to death last night #7News pic.twitter.com/EtuIHmTFgI — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 18, 2018

“Whatever happened, it wasn’t for him,” one of Colon’s friends, Jairold Jimenez said. “They took a good soul for no reason.”

The Essex District Attorney’s Office and Haverhill police are investigating the shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)