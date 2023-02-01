BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.

Soto was nowhere to be found when police got to the scene. Detectives later spent the afternoon canvassing the neighborhood where Soto lives to no avail.

A day later, they’ve warned the public that Soto is armed and dangerous.

“Of course I am scared — you have to be scared,” one passerby told reporters on Wednesday.

The Brockton Dollar Tree where Tuesday’s shooting took place has temporarily closed its doors for customers. Brown paper was seen hiding the crime scene on Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday they have reason to believe this shooting wasn’t random.

Police have asked anyone with information on Soto and his whereabouts to contact them.

