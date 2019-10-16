Search continues for suspects in connection with shooting at Plymouth housing complex

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for as many as eight suspects, two of which have been identified, in connection with a shooting involving two groups of people at a housing complex in Plymouth on Wednesday, officials said.

State police are assisting Plymouth police with the search for the suspects, who allegedly fired shots in the parking lot of the Algonquin Terrace housing complex shortly before 10 a.m.

One person was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and later released.

There were no reported injuries.

A discarded handgun was recovered in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens, according to Plymouth Police Chief Michael E. Botieri.

Botieri also said the incident was not random and that the public is not in danger.

Video from SKY7 HD showed heavily armed SWAT officers searching the area.

Residents reported hearing a series of gunshots before a large police presence arrived on the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, officials announced a “stay in place” order at Plymouth North High School, Plymouth Community Intermediate School, Plymouth Early Childhood Center, Hedge Elementary School, Cold Spring Elementary School, Nathaniel Morton Elementary School and West Elementary School.

Those schools were released 30 minutes late.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Dismissal information for today. We truly appreciate your patience. Please click on the attached notice to read all information provided. pic.twitter.com/SzEv4EPlwF — Plymouth Public Schools (@PlymouthSch) October 16, 2019

Police going door to door in downtown Plymouth still looking for a suspect #7news pic.twitter.com/6g6vuO4gN3 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 16, 2019

State Police Air Wing still over Plymouth searching for at least one suspect #7news pic.twitter.com/Hz4anvUivm — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 16, 2019

.@ATFBoston Special Agents from the Bridgewater Field Office are on scene assisting with reports of shots fired in Plymouth, Mass. Please see @Plymouth_Police for updates. pic.twitter.com/X5NTUnykuc — ATF Boston (@ATFBoston) October 16, 2019

Various MSP units are assisting Plymouth Police with a search for two suspects who reportedly fired shots at the Algonquin Terrace housing complex shortly prior to 10 a.m. At this point no victims have been located. Investigation ongoing. No further info available at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 16, 2019

