MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Search efforts continued in Mashpee Wednesday for a missing teen who may be in danger.

Mashpee police first asked for the public’s help on Monday morning as they searched for 15-year-old Aliyah Konton.

Police said Konton was last seen Sunday morning in the area of Cape Drive and asked anyone with information to contact authorities 508-539-1480 ext 7237.

Police shared a photo of Konton on social media.

As of Tuesday afternoon, friends were seen handing out flyers with Konton’s picture.

A missing person message related to Konton was also posted outside Mashpee High School.

“Maybe have everybody check their home cameras, see if we can find any leads, any information, pass it along, get it along to the Mashpee Police Department so that we can find Aliyah and bring her home safely,” said family friend Andrea Leonard while posting flyers.

Freinds said Konton left without her phone and money.

