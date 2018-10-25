Search crews find man’s body in Lake Champlain

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say search crews have found a body they believe is the man who went missing on Lake Champlain.

Police say in a new release that divers recovered the body about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The body was found in the vicinity of a sailboat moored in the lake at Point Bay Marina in Charlotte.

Police and the Coast Guard were searching the lake for George Ruhe, of Wethersfield, Connecticut, and Brattleboro, Vermont.

Earlier on Thursday, searchers found what appeared to be a missing dinghy not far from where the man was last seen.

Ruhe was last seen at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the marina. He was reported missing Wednesday.

Police say an autopsy will be performed to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

