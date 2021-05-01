Search crews locate woman who spent night lost in Peru State Forest in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Search teams worked through the night to find a woman who got lost while walking her dog in the Peru State Forest in Worthington, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police Troopers and K9s and local firefighters launched the search for the 53-year-old woman after she didn’t return from taking her dog for a walk in the forest around 6:15 p.m.

After activating the department’s Special Emergency Response Team — a specialized search and rescue unit — to assist in the search, the woman was located near her home around 7 a.m. Saturday. The woman was medically evaluated and did not appear to have any significant injuries, officials said.

The woman told police she and her dog spent the night in the woods after failing to find their way out before nightfall and made their way to River Road after the sun came back up.

