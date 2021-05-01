Search crews locate woman who went missing in Peru State Forest in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Search teams worked through the night to find a woman who was reported missing in the Peru State Forest in Worthington, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police Troopers and K9s and local firefighters launched the search for the woman after she didn’t return from taking her dog for a walk in the forest.

After activating the department’s Special Emergency Response Team — a specialized search and rescue unit — to assist in the search, the woman was located around 7 a.m. Saturday. She is expected to be medically evaluated.

No additional information was immediately available.

