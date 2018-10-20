Search crews recover body of diver who went missing off Nahant

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing while diving off the coast of Nahant Saturday, officials said.

The search was launched from Town Wharf around 10:25 a.m. after watchmasters deemed the diver “overdue,” according to statements made by state and local officials.

The captain of the charter boat “Keepah” was alerted.

Nahant firefighters working in connection with the Massachusetts State Police and the Coast Guard were able to locate the body before noon.

The 37-year-old man, whose name was not released, was unresponsive when crews brought him to Seaport Landing Marina in Lynn, Coast Guard officials said.

