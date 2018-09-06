Search crews recover body of scuba diver who went missing off Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have recovered the body of a Pennsylvania man who went missing while scuba diving off Rockport on Wednesday, officials said.

The search for the body was launched about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday after a scuba diver came ashore reporting that his companion was missing, according to Rockport police. The two men were visiting from out of state and were in a rubber raft about 200 yards of Cathedral Rock.

The 47-year-old Philadelphia man, whose name was not released, was an experienced diver and met all of the local requirements, police said.

His body was recovered at about 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)