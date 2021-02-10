Search for dog that reportedly fell through icy Easton pond proves unsuccessful

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The frantic search for a dog that reportedly fell through an icy pond in Easton on Wednesday ultimately proved unsuccessful, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a dog that fell through the ice-covered Shovelshop Pond just after 10:30 a.m. noticed a set of animal tracks leading toward a hole in the ice and another set of tracks leading away from the hole and off of the pond, according to Easton Fire Chief Kevin Partridge.

Crews searched the area with an ice rescue sled and survival suits but did not find the dog, Partridge said.

Firefighters say they believe the dog may have fallen into the water and got itself out because the tracks in the ice led them to thick brush near the edge of the pond.

“We’re hopeful that this dog made it away from the ice safely,” Partridge said. “With all of the snow we’ve gotten lately, it may be difficult for an animal to know that it’s walking on ice. Please do not let your dogs outside without a leash.”

Anyone who may be missing a dog in the area of Pond Street is urged to call Easton Animal Control at 508-230-3353.

