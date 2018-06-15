SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A woman whose wedding dress was mistakenly sold at a Massachusetts Goodwill is getting her gown back.

Rachele Familia says the woman who bought her dress returned it to her mother Thursday night, six days after she made a desperate plea on Facebook hoping someone would recognize it.

Familia married in 2004, and she was storing the dress at her aunt and uncle’s house. She says she found out last week that her uncle accidentally included the dress in a donation to the Palmer Goodwill in March.

The woman who bought the dress tells The Boston Globe she found it at the store for $20.

She says she realized it was Familia’s missing dress after watching the news Thursday.

