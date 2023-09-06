LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An emu is on the loose in Lakeville, and police said the bird has been evading capture for almost three days since its former owner moved out of the state.

An animal control office posted on social media that the emu was last seen in the woods near Lang St. and County Road, in driveways and snacking on a garden.

However, no one has been able to capture the bird. People in Lakeville said it’s not uncommon for an animal to get loose here, but an emu is not a traditional farm animal.

“That’s not your normal pig or cow or farm animal,” a neighbor said.

“So it’s just running around? I live just up the street and I’ve got eight and a half acres,” another neighbor said. “I wonder if it will make it up there?”

Angel Costa has been following the emu sightings on Facebook.

“It’s been on the move, and it’s pretty elusive,” Costa said.

The last sighting was on Tuesday morning.

“The guy that was walking through the woods following it, and he was trying to get somebody out there to catch it. He said he would try to, but He didn’t want to hurt it, he didn’t know how to catch it,” Costa said. “Hopefully somebody can get out there and they can find and maybe bring it to a farm or something.”

Officials said to not approach the emu, which can run up to 35 miles per hour and grow to up to six feet tall.

