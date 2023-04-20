HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A search continued Thursday for four missing boaters after officials said the group went on a fishing trip Wednesday and disappeared.

SKY7-HD captured video several miles off Cape Ann Thursday after officials said they found an overturned boat during their search. Despite the find, officials said there was no sign of the boaters nearby.

The United States Coast Guard Northeast said multiple teams have been searching for Michael Sai and three other people who departed from Hampton, New Hampshire, with plans to head to a fishing spot near Jeffreys Ledge, some 50 miles offshore.

Authorities shared an image of the boat the four individuals were believed to be in, described as a 17-foot white center console.

Soon after sharing the image Thursday afternoon, officials said an “overturned vessel” was located by Coast Guard aircraft some seven miles northeast of Cape Ann.

“No persons in the water were observed. Search continues for four people,” the official USCGNortheast Twitter account stated.

The USCG Northeast said on social media that an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod were part of the search, as well as two cutter ships and personnel at the Coast Guard Stations at Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Coast Guard Lt. Brandon Newman said officials never received a distress call.

Rather, he said a family member reported the boaters missing after they didn’t return home when expected.

As their search continued, Newman said crews are using the overturned boat to inform activities.

“It gives us another data point for where they were,” he said. “So, we can adjust our models to say ‘This is where the boat is now’ and do a reverse drift of where it came from.

Officials said the boat may be towed to Gloucester.

In the meantime, officials have asked anyone with information that could assist search crews to contact Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

