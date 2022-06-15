LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department is resuming its search for a missing 3-year-old boy from the Pawtucketville neighborhood.

The boy, who has only been identified as Harry, was last seen on Freda Lane Tuesday morning. He was wearing gray pants with a white stripe and a long-sleeved maroon shirt. The call to police came in at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy was dropped off at his babysitter’s house on Freda Lane at 7:15 a.m. According to police, he was seen by a neighbor at 9:15 a.m. playing in the backyard.

Community members should expect an extra police presence in the outer Pawtucketville area of the city during the search. Police response includes the State Police and State Police Airwing, Dracut, Tyngsborough and UMass Lowell Police, as well as multiple K-9 units and a dive team.

“They’re going into everybody’s house,” said neighbor Daniela Andreas. “I think they’ve been to my house like three times.”

“We’re gonna search as long as we can and as long as we need to,” said Lowell Police Department Interim Superintendent Barry Golner.

Police said that over 150 officers are involved in the search and they do not believe that foul play is involved, but that the boy likely wandered off.

“It’s gonna be an extended type of search right now,” said Golner.“We have a vast forest where the child could be. There are vast bodies of water in the forest, as well. So we do have to make sure that we do have enough assets and enough personnel to dispel them, and relieve them if something should be prolonged.”

Anyone with information on the situation is urged to call 911 or Lowell Police at 978-937-3200.

