EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is dead and two police officers were injured when they fell through the ice in Eastham on Saturday morning and now a search is underway for a man who may have fallen through the ice as well, officials said.

An officer responding to a report of a loose dog in the First Encounter Beach parking lot around 9 a.m. heard a woman screaming for help in the area of Bee’s River, according to police. The officer found the woman, who had fallen through the ice and into the water.

While attempting to pull the woman from the water, the ice gave way and the woman and the officer became completely submerged.

A second officer arrived on scene and spotted the officer who fell through and pulled them to safety. While attempting to reach the woman, the ice gave way again and the second officer fell into the water up to their waist.

The Eastham Fire Department and the Barnstable County Technial Rescue Team and Dive Team was activated and an investigation suggests the woman and her husband were walking with their dog prior to the incident.

At 11 a.m., the technical team located the woman under the ice and pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The two officers who fell through the ice were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The search for the woman’s husband is expected to resume Sunday morning.

In a statement, police officials said, “Chief Albino and Chief Bohannon would like to commend the bravery and selfless actions of all involved first responders during this search in extremely difficult conditions. We would also like to offer heartfelt condolences from both the Eastham Police and Fire Departments to the family of the victims.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)