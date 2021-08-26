HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a missing paddleboarder off the coast of Hull has been suspended.
The Coast Guard launched a search following a report of a missing person last seen on a paddleboard on Thursday morning.
The search has since been called off.
No additional information has been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)