GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dive teams scoured the water at a river in Groton for a swimmer who went missing on Wednesday.

Video from Sky7 HD showed crews patrolling an area of the Squannacook River in an effort to track down the swimmer.

Area departments assited Groton police and fire with the search. The area was cleared by 5 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Groton Police and Groton Fire, with mutual aid from area departments, are currently looking for a missing swimmer in the Squannacook River. This is an active scene, please avoid this area. #grotonma — Groton MA Police Dept (@GrotonPolice) July 21, 2021

