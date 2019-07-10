Search for missing swimmer in Harvard called off

HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Dive teams scoured a lake in Harvard for a swimmer who was reported missing on Wednesday, officials said.

The Sterling Fire Department says it deployed boats and divers in the area of 40 Pond Road.

Crews from Fitchburg, Leominster, Lunenburg, Barre, and Winchendon assisted in the search.

The search has since been called off.

No additional information was immediately available.

