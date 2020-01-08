Search for suspect who fled stolen vehicle in Everett prompts ‘lockdown’ at nearby school

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The lockdown at the Madeline English School in Everett has been lifted as police continue to search for a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle near the Malden/Everett line on Wednesday, officials said.

In a post on Facebook, Everett police said their officers were assisting Malden police with a search for a suspect who fled from the stolen vehicle near the Malden/Everett line.

A “lockdown” that was ordered at the Madeline English School has since been lifted.

No additional information was immediately released.

