FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - As authorities combed Martha’s Vineyard for three suspects who robbed a bank at gunpoint before making off in a stolen car, a large police presence gathered at a Falmouth hotel.

After tactical teams were called to the Holiday Inn on Jones Road in Falmouth, police gave the all clear, saying an investigation determined the robbers were never there.

Guests who evacuated the hotel were rattled.

Police say they will continue to monitor ferries returning from the island as the search continues.

