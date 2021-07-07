BOSTON (WHDH) - The search is on for the owner of a stuffed animal that was left stranded at Logan Airport.

Kelli McCain of Athens, Georgia was making her way through the Boston airport for a vacation with her boyfriend when they came across the stuffed animal — which appears to be a well worn harbor seal.

So, she turned to social media, hoping it would help her track down the owner. In a Reddit post, she wrote, “arrived in Boston at Logan international this morning when going out to catch our shuttle we found somebody special friend alone on a bench we’d love to help get this well love baby back to its special person I feel like this little critter is very missed.”

McCain met up with 7NEWS outside her hotel after a whale watching tour to help get the word out even further.

“I was like, we’ll get it on social media, blast it out, because somewhere there are some parents and a little kid having a really rough day,” she said. “I know in my family, I had a snuggle bear and kids get their attachments to those things and after a certain time they are just not replaceable.”

The special friend has some stuffing showing near the mouth and its eyes are misting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact McCain on Facebook.

