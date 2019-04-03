Search of NH home related to missing UMass student finds nothing

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — Authorities who searched a single-family home in northern New Hampshire say they have found no evidence connected to a college student who disappeared in 2004 after her car crashed.

Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin said at a news conference Wednesday that authorities found “absolutely nothing” connected to the disappearance of Maura Murray after they cut and removed some concrete in an area where ground-penetrating radar had indicated a disturbance.

Authorities searched several feet down, and all they found was a small piece of possibly pottery or old piping.

Murray was a 21-year-old University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student when she lied to professors about a death in the family and left campus on Feb. 9, 2004.

Murray’s father believes his daughter is dead, the victim of a crime.

