WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The search is on for a vehicle that struck and killed two people on Interstate 91.

State police said that after a previous collision occurred, several people were standing on the highway near Wethersfield at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

At that time a blue Honda CR-V traveling north struck several people and failed to stop. Two people were killed and a third was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the highway was shut down for several hours.

The Honda likely is a 2002 to 2004 model with a spare tire attached to its back, and would have damage to the driver’s side in the headlight area, state police said.

