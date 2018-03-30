Search on for gunman after deadly daylight shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police say they are searching for a gunman after one person was shot and killed Friday in broad daylight in the city’s Dorchester section.

Officers responded just after 9 a.m. to a call for a person shot in the area of Quincy Street and Wayland Street.

On arrival, police say officers found a man, in his 30s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I heard about six shots or seven,” Emmanuel Lara told 7News. “I haven’t heard a lot of gunshots around here. It’s not a specific area to hear gunshots.”

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the area in an effort to identify a suspect. An employee at a nearby body shop said their surveillance camera captured an argument before the shots rang out.

“They were arguing, then they started running and you hear the shots,” Eddie Cartegena said.

While officers were working at the scene, police say a second person came up to them with a “graze” injury. It’s not clear if the incidents are connected.

“We always worry about the retaliation. If we don’t get this shooter, someone is going to come back at him,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

Police say the shooter was sporting a red sweatshirt. Witnesses say the suspect fled the scene in a getaway car with another driver.

The shooting is under investigation.

