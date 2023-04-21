GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews operating in and around Cape Ann have suspended the search for a fourth missing boater a day after the United States Coast Guard discovered an overturned boat and the bodies of three other people who had been reported missing, according to officials.

In an update, the USCG Northeast said the search had been suspended “pending new information” after crews worked to search over 1,500 square nautical miles over a span of 27 hours.

The search operation was initially launched on Thursday morning after officials learned that a group of four had gone fishing, starting at Hampton, New Hampshire, with a goal of heading to a spot near Jeffreys Ledge 50 miles offshore on Wednesday before they were reported missing.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Coast Guard Lt. Brandon Newman said officials never received a distress call. Rather, he said a family member reported the boaters missing after they didn’t return home when expected.

Their overturned boat, described as a 17-foot white center console, was found earlier in the day on Thursday before three bodies were found.

The USCG Northeast said on social media that an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod were part of the search, as well as two cutter ships and personnel at the Coast Guard Stations at Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.

