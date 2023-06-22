WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Public safety agencies will resume search operations Thursday morning at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield for a kayaker missing since late Wednesday evening.

The missing kayaker is a young man from East Longmeadow. His kayak capsized in a pond at the park yesterday shortly before 7 p.m.

Teams searched until approximately 11:30 p.m. without locating the kayaker and will resume their efforts shortly.

Responding agencies include the Westfield Fire Department, Westfield Police, the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and Marine Unit, Massachusetts State Police Troop B and detective unit personnel, and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

