HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police and multiple assisting agencies are resuming their searching for a missing person in the Merrimack River.

Troopers responded around 7 p.m. Saturday to a report that a person fell into the river from the railroad track bridge in the area of Riverside and Main streets in Hooksett.

Personnel from multiple agencies responded and conducted coordinated search efforts along the river, including State Police – Marine Patrol officers, Troopers assigned to the Troop D and Troop G barracks, and members of the Hooksett Police Department, Hooksett Fire-Rescue Department, Hopkinton Police Department, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

First responders used boats to search the water and riverbanks, as well as drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

Search operations continued for several hours but were paused overnight. Search efforts are expected to resume on Sunday.

The name of the missing person is being withheld pending the ongoing investigation. There is no known threat to the public at this time in connection with this incident.

This incident remains under active investigation and anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Trooper First Class Christopher Prenaveau at (603) 223-8620 or Christopher.J.Prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.

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