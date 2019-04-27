Search underway after overturned boat found off Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a search after a small boat was found off the coast of Harwich on Saturday.
The Harwich Harbormaster, in connection with the United States Coast Guard, is searching for the owner of a 15-foot Sunfish sailboat that was found near Red River beach.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 508-457-3211.
