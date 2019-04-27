Search underway after overturned boat found off Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a search after a small boat was found off the coast of Harwich on Saturday.

The Harwich Harbormaster, in connection with the United States Coast Guard, is searching for the owner of a 15-foot Sunfish sailboat that was found near Red River beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 508-457-3211.

#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast Station Chatham, Harwich Harbormaster, searching for owner of overturned 15-foot Sunfish sailboat in the vicinity of Red River beach. If you have more information, call the your local police or @USCG Sector Southeastern New England 508-457-3211. #SAR pic.twitter.com/a662tzX9UL — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) April 28, 2019

