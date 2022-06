ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for an alleged male abduction suspect on foot in the Alewife Parkway area of Arlington, between Massachusetts Avenue and Route 2, the Mass. State Police tweeted. People should call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Search for alleged abduction suspect currently ongoing in area of Alewife Parkway, Arlington, roughly between Mass. Ave and Route 2. Male suspect on foot. Residents should be aware and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious. Developing. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 21, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)