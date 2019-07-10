Search underway for armed man who robbed Boston bank wearing ‘Breaking News’ shirt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a gun-wielding man who allegedly robbed a bank in Boston while wearing a shirt with “Breaking News” written across the front on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a bank robbery at the Berkshire Bank at 1320 Washington St. just after 9 a.m. learned a man had approached a teller, brandished a firearm, and handed over a blue construction hat with a demand note inside, according to a post on Mass Most Wanted.

After the teller reportedly handed over an unknown amount of money, the man grabbed his construction hat and fled on foot.

The suspected robber is described as a black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a medium build.

He was said to be wearing a dark-colored bandana, black sunglasses, blue jeans, a backpack, tan work boots, black gloves, and tape over his nose, in addition to the white Breaking News shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Bank Robbery Task Force investigator Michael Ahern at 857-294-0659.

