CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are looking for an attempted murder suspect who escaped police custody with a handcuff on one hand in Charlton on Tuesday morning.

Troopers attempted to arrest the suspect on numerous warrants for charges including assault and attempted murder shortly after 8 a.m. but he is believed to have fled on foot into the woods near the Charlton Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to state police.

The SUV that the suspect had run from was found an hour later at a Walmart off Route 146 in Worcester, state police said.

The female driver was detained.

Around 10:15 a.m., the search in the woods near the plaza was terminated after the suspect could not be found, state police added.

An investigation into his whereabouts is ongoing.

Charlton police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is described as a Hispanic male, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a white shirt, white shorts, handcuffs on one hand, and a missing shoe.

Anyone who sees the suspect is told not to approach him and instead call 911.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)