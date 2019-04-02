Search underway for break-in suspect who escaped SWAT situation in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a break-in suspect who escaped a SWAT situation that was sparked by a report of an armed man held up in inside a rooming house in Methuen on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Heavily-armed officers assigned to the North Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council responded to 91 Broadway around 10:30 a.m. and ordered everyone to evacuate the building, according to the Methuen Police Department.

“Information that we received on the scene was that the subject had possessed a weapon and that there was a concern,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon told reporters.

The situation came to an end around 1 p.m. after officers entered the home and failed to locate the suspect, Jouseph Carraballo, according to 7’s Steve Cooper.

“We searched that building from top to bottom. He’s not there,” Solomon said. “Evidently, somewhere he got out of the building.”

Police say jouseph Carraballo is the suspect who slipped away during that Methuen standoff this morning #7news pic.twitter.com/QIph7t0MIg — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 2, 2019

Carraballo is wanted on several charges including breaking and entering and larceny, according to police.

Broadway from Brown Street to Center Street was closed to traffic while SWAT negotiators and investigators worked at the scene.

Detectives say surveillance video shows Carraballo enter the building, change his clothes, and leave before returning a short while later.

Concerned neighbor Terri Abbott told 7News that the building has become the scene of escalating violence and frequent police visits in recent months.

“It’s not safe here anymore,” she said. “Every other week, three or four times, they’re over here.”

Carraballo’s current whereabouts are not known to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

